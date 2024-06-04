Killorglin player in Ireland squad

Killorglin player Jordan Blount is in the Ireland squad named for their FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup Qualifier in Kosovo.

Former Ireland captain John Carroll is also included, alongside Matt Treacy and James Beckom.

They will take on Luxembourg, Andorra and Malta initially in Pool 'A'.

Basketball Ireland statement:

Ireland women's 3x3 head coach Colin O'Reilly has named Claire Melia, Áine O'Connor, Enya Maguire and Grainne Dwyer in his squad for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifier in Kosovo this weekend, June 8th and June 9th.

Three of the four were part of the Ireland squad which reached the last four a year ago, with Claire Melia coming in for Claire O'Sullivan, as preparations ramp up for Ireland's first tilt at the FIBA 3x3 Women's World Series in Clermont, France on June 14th.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool 'B' alongside Kosovo, Andorra and Cyprus.

Former Ireland captain John Carroll is ending his international retirement. He is included by head coach Darren McGovern for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifier alongside Matt Treacy, Jordan Blount and James Beckom. Carroll last appeared for Ireland in this format at this event in 2022. Blount and Treacy return having been a part of the roster that came within a whisker of advancing to the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup Finals in 2023, going down by a point to hosts Cyprus in the final qualifier.

On the same weekend, Basketball Ireland will also compete in an invitational tournament hosted by Scotland in East Kilbride against the hosts, England and Northern Ireland. There is a blend of youth and experience to both the women's and men's squad.

Katie Williamson steps up after competing in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League last summer. She is joined by Lesley Ann Wilkinson, who was a part of Catalyst Fr.Mathews run to the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O'Connor Cup Final, Sabhbh Edwards Murphy who captained Limerick Celtics to the InsureMyHouse.ie Women's Division One National Cup and experienced Irish 3x3 international, Lynn Tunnah.

The men's roster consists of David Lehane, Patrick Lyons, Adam Mullally and Michael O'Mahony.

UCC Demons' David Lehane followed a similar path to Katie Williamson, coming through the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League a year ago to represent the senior side in this competition. Patrick Lyons was a part of the aforementioned Ireland squad that reached the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifier final in 2023, while Adam Mullally was a standout for Drogheda Wolves in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One and Michael O'Mahony is a sophmore with NCAA DII programme Dominican University in New York.

Speaking after announcing his squads, Ireland women's 3x3 head coach Colin O'Reilly said: "We've a really exciting group of players travelling to Kosovo and Scotland. Both tournaments are very important in their own right, with the FIBA 3x3 World Series on the horizon. WE are currently in the first phase of our development and these tournaments expose our group to much needed international competition, which in turn allows us to build our 3x3 depth as we step up to the world stage later in the summer.

Ireland 3x3 men's head coach Darren McGovern added: "This group was very close to going all the way last year. Adding the experience and quality of John (Carroll) and James (Beckom) along with Jordan (Blount) and Matt (Treacy) for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifier is huge and I'm really looking forward to seeing what they can do in Kosovo. It's a similar situation regarding the side competing in Scotland. They're a young group, but at the same time they have plenty of experience at a good level so it's a fantastic chance for them to compete against some really solid opponents."

FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup Qualifier Squad

Ireland Women: Claire Melia, Áine O'Connor, Enya Maguire and Grainne Dwyer

Ireland Men: James Beckom, John Carroll, Jordan Blount, Matt Treacy

Scotland Invitational Tournament Squad

Ireland Women: Katie Williamson, Lynn Tunnah, Sabhbh Edwards Murphy, Lesley Ann Wilkinson

Ireland Men: David Lehane, Patrick Lyons, Adam Mullally and Michael O'Mahony