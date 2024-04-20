Kerry start Munster campaign with win over Tipp

Kerry have started their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship campaign with a victory.

The Kingdom beat Tipperary 2-14 to 5 points at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

2 points from Danielle O'Leary were only scores of the opening 8 minutes. After Tipp halved the deficit O'Leary put over again to leave the Kingdom two clear midway through the half. Kerry soon registered their 4th wide of the encounter. Then again, a Tipp point was followed by an O'Leary point. That made it double scores after 20 minutes at 4 to 2. Danielle O'Leary put the Kingdom 3 clear but successive Tipp points cut the gap to 1 approaching the half hour mark. An opportunistic Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh goal after a turnover, aided by the fact the Tipp keeper was out of her goal, put Kerry 4 clear. The Kingdom led at half-time by 1-5 to 0-4.

Advertisement

Points by Ciara O'Brien, Danielle O'Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh extended the Kerry lead to 7 within 13 minutes of the second period. It was 21 minutes into the half before Tipp scored in the half. That made it 1-10 to 0-5. Kerry had the next two points before Emma Dineen scored a second goal of the afternoon for the Kingdom 5 minutes from time. Danielle O'Leary registered her 8th point of the game before the end.

In the Munster Senior B Championship, at Cloughduv, Kerry lost to Cork by 6-11 to 1 point.

In the Munster U14 A Championship A Final, Kerry won against Waterford at Mallow by 1-9 to 1-6.