Kerry set to discover Munster Championship opponent

Kerry will today discover their Munster Senior Football Championship last four opponent.

Cork host Limerick at 2 in a ¼ final tie.

That semi-final clash on Saturday April 20th is to be played at 4 o’clock in either Killarney or Limerick.

Advertisement

Waterford and Tipperary meet in Fraher Field for a 2pm throw in.

Mayo are in New York as they kick off their Connacht Football Championship campaign this evening.

It's an 8pm Irish time throw in at Gaelic Park.

Advertisement

Before that, Leitrim and Sligo face off at 3:30pm.

===

The Ulster Football Championship gets underway this afternoon.

Advertisement

Recently relegated Monaghan look to get back on track when they face Cavan in Clones at 4pm.

===

There are 3 games down for decision in the opening round of the Leinster Football Championship.

Advertisement

Wexford are at home to Carlow from 2:30pm, Meath travel to Longford for a 3pm throw in and Westmeath come up against Wicklow half an hour later.