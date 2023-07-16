Kerry Scrape Past Derry To Reach All-Ireland Final

Kerry are through to the All-Ireland Final against Dublin in two weeks time.

They had to battle hard against a magnificent Derry side in the semi-final at Croke Park to win by two points on a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline.

The first half was Derry's in terms of the lead and how the game was being managed.

Goals were traded in the space of 60 seconds, as was the case in Derry's quarter final against Cork.

Gary McKinless found the Kerry net after 5 minutes after some sloppy defending but in the next attack, Gavin White fisted the ball to the Derry net after a swift move from the men in green and gold

Derry led 1-11 to 1-8 at half-time.

The introduction of Stephen O'Brien for Adrian Spillane was a master stroke from Jack O'Connor. While it took a while for Kerry to find their range, they eventually turned things around in a nine minute spell with five unanswered points - two each from Stephen O'Brien and Man of the Match David Clifford and another from Sean O'Shea.

Derry needed a goal to take it to extra time but they could only manage a point from a free before the referee blew the final whistle.

Final Score - Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15.

Former Kerry Captain, Billy O'Shea gave his reaction to John Drummey.