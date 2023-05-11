Kerry Ready For All Ireland Qtr Final

The Kerry Ladies U14s are in All Ireland Qtr Final Action this weekend.
they take on Kildare in the Platinum series at Portlaoise from 1.45
Joint manager Joby Costello gave us a squad update and what their opponents might be like
