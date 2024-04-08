Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy landed his only success of the three-day Fairyhouse Easter Festival when partnering English raider and 5/1 chance Brewin’upastorm to land the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle on Bank Holiday Monday. A first winner in Ireland for trainer Olly Murphy, the 11-year-old battled well to see off the Paul Townend-ridden 5/6 favourite Zarak The Brave, trained by Willie Mullins, by half a length, the pair all of 42 lengths clear of Noel Meade’s Thedevilscoachman.

At Cork on the same afternoon, Killarney trainer Eamon Courtney won the opening three-mile maiden hurdle with the Ricky Doyle-ridden 14/1 chance Arion Soldier. Owned and bred by the trainer’s wife Valerie, the six-year-old eased clear of his rivals from the second-last hurdle to win by all of 15 lengths from Driscolls Hill who’s trainer Tom Gibney was to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National only a matter of hours later with Intense Raffles. Gavin Brouder shared a winner with County Clare trainer Donie Hassett as the nine-year-old Sunnyvilla took the two-mile handicap chase in the colours of owner Gary Kelly. The 9/4 favourite made most of the running and had a little in hand as he beat Sean O'Brien’s R’evelyn Pleasure by two and a quarter lengths.

Upcoming Fixtures

Leopardstown – Wednesday, April 10 (First Race 1.15pm)

Limerick – Thursday, April 11 (First Race 2pm)

Dundalk – Friday, April 12 (First Race 5.05pm)

Bellewstown – Sunday, April 14 (First Race 1.02pm)

Down Royal – Sunday, April 14 (First Race 2.30pm)