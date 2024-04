2 Kerrymen are on the GAA.ie Football team of the week.

Tom O'Sullvan and Sean O'Shea are named after their displays in the Munster Championship win over Cork.

Fionan Mackessy makes the Hurling team of the week following the Kingdom's victory at Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Meanwhile, Ben Murphy of Austin Stacks has been named Kerry minor football team captain.