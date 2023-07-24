Kerry Pitch & Putt notes

Unfortunately the recent spell of poor weather put pay to Listowel’s hopes of running their Scratch Cup last Saturday with the club making the decision to postpone the event in the middle of last week. Confirmation of a new date for the event will be confirmed in due course. The poor weather has also halted the progress of our Tim Scannell Memorial Inter-Club Matchplay in recent weeks.

This weekend both the adult and U16 players are in action. The U16’s head to Templemore in Tipperary on Saturday at the Lakeside course for the National Matchplay. We wish the players taking part in the event from both Deerpark and Listowel the very best of luck. The Men meanwhile will be in Castleisland on Saturday morning for the National Strokeplay qualifiers which is taking place on a Saturday this year to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland final the following day.

10 Senior spots are on offer, nine in the Intermediate grade with four Junior A spots. There is one Junior B spot meanwhile as all Ladies entries are automatically through for the finals on the weekend of August 13th. A reminder to all players this weekend that the Pitch & Putt Ireland dress code will be in effect as always.