Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

Gearoid Cronin (Kerry U16 Pitch & Putt Officer, left) pictured with the Boys prizewinners from last Saturday Kerry U16 Strokeplay in Deerpark. L to R: Nathan Cronin (Overall Runner-Up), Brian McCarthy (Overall Winner), Ronan Bennett (13-15 Winner), Jayden Chute (13-15 Runner-Up) and Sean Stack (8-12 Winner).

Gearoid Cronin (Kerry U16 Officer, centre) pictured with winner and runner-up respectively of the County U16 Girls Strokeplay in Deerpark last Saturday namely Chloe O'Connell (Winner) and Shona Griffin (Runner-Up).

The U16 season in the county began last Saturday with the staging of the County Strokeplay in Deerpark as there was a new winner of the main title. After a number of second place finishes in the competition, Deerpark’s Brian McCarthy claimed the main title with a score of one under par 107 to claim a three-shot victory over club-mate Nathan Cronin on 110.

The Boys 13-15 category was won by Ronan Bennett from Deerpark on 111, two shots ahead of Listowel’s Jayden Chute on 113. Sean Stack from Listowel meanwhile was the winner of the Boys 8-12 grade. In the Girls competition meanwhile Listowel’s Chloe O’Connell finished ahead of her club-mate Shona Griffin in claiming the Cup. We wish everyone from the county heading to the Munster U16 Matchplay in St Stephens in Cork on Friday the very best of luck.

Also at Deerpark last weekend the Munster Adult Strokeplay Qualifiers took place on Sunday as a total of 29 Kerry players secured spots in the three Mens grades. Jason O’Regan led home the 15 Senior Men with a score of 15 under par, three ahead of Damien Fleming on 12 under as Tralee’s Jason Cregan and Deerpark’s John McGrath were others to shoot double figures with 10 under par. Others to qualify included Tralee’s Alan Hobbart, Eamon Sheehy, Gavin Carroll, Michael Conway, Jamie and Tony Blake along with John Paul Fletton. Listowel’s Chris Gibney, Killian O’Gorman and Paddy Lynch along with Castleisland’s James Dignan claimed the other four senior spots.

At Intermediate level meanwhile Deerpark’s James Fleming led home the 11 players going through to the finals in Fermoy with four under par as Gearoid Cronin, Lorcan Martin and Noel Moynihan from the host club also made it through. Tralee’s Keith O’Brien, Dan O’Leary, Roger Guthrie and Richard Bunyan also made it through along with Listowel duo Ger Guerin and Christy O’Mahony. Castleisland’s Daniel Broderick claimed the final Intermediate spot meanwhile. The three Junior A spots saw Deerpark’s Daniel Kelly, Tralee’s Michael Creagh and Listowel’s Graham Tarrant qualify. All 29 along with the Junior B Men and Ladies entries go through to the finals in Fermoy on the weekend of July 16th and 17th.

Meanwhile the Kerry Senior Mens Inter-County team have settled on five of the six players with Jason O’Regan, John McGrath and Alan Hobbart joining automatic selections Damien Fleming and Jason Cregan. A final wildcard selection will be made for the other spot prior to the Munster event in August. This weekend sees the Castleisland Scratch Cup events take place.

We encourage all players in the county to support these events namely the Danny Broderick Snr Memorial Senior Mens event, the Intermediate Mens event and the Lorna Looney Brosnan Cup for the Junior Mens.