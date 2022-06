Kerry have missed out on topping Group 4 of the Gaynor Cup in agonising circumstances.

An equaliser by Limerick Desmond 2 minutes into injury time saw them draw 1-1 with Limerick County and top the Group ahead of Kerry on goal difference.

For Kerry it's a Plate quarter final against Donegal this morning, kicking off at 10 o'clock.

The winners will play Mayo in the semi-final, with Waterford taking on Galway in the other last 4 clash.