Kerry minor ladies team announced for Round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship

Munster Minor Championship – Round 5
Kerry -v- Limerick
Saturday 8 th April – Cordal GAA Club – Throw in 3:15pm
The Kerry ladies minor team for round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship against Limerick has been announced.
Roisin Rahilly of Ballymacelligot is captain of the squad. Limerick will be traveling to Cordal GAA Club for a throw in time of 3:15 on Saturday, the 8th of April.
1 Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2 Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
3 Roisin Smith - Cromane
4 Laura Reilly - Churchill
5 Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
6 Roisin Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligot
7 Orlaith Mc Kenna - Churchill
8 Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory
9 Kelly Enright - Moyvane
10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
11 Leah Mc Mahon - Dr Crokes
12 Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
13 Katie Doe - Firies
14 Julia Curtin - Currow
15 Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
16 Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligot
17 Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
18 Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
19 Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane
20 Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligot
21 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot
22 Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
23 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligot
24 Katie Nix - Kerins O’Rahilly
25 Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
26 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
27 Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
28 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
29 Lilly Kerins - Beaufort
30 Orla Fitzgerald – Southern Gaels