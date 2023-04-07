Kerry minor ladies team announced for Round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship

Munster Minor Championship – Round 5

Kerry -v- Limerick

Saturday 8 th April – Cordal GAA Club – Throw in 3:15pm

The Kerry ladies minor team for round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship against Limerick has been announced.

Roisin Rahilly of Ballymacelligot is captain of the squad. Limerick will be traveling to Cordal GAA Club for a throw in time of 3:15 on Saturday, the 8th of April.

1 Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

2 Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels

3 Roisin Smith - Cromane

4 Laura Reilly - Churchill

5 Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

6 Roisin Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligot

7 Orlaith Mc Kenna - Churchill

8 Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory

9 Kelly Enright - Moyvane

10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

11 Leah Mc Mahon - Dr Crokes

12 Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

13 Katie Doe - Firies

14 Julia Curtin - Currow

15 Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

16 Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligot

17 Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks

18 Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

19 Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane

20 Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligot

21 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot

22 Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds

23 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligot

24 Katie Nix - Kerins O’Rahilly

25 Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

26 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels

27 Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul

28 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

29 Lilly Kerins - Beaufort

30 Orla Fitzgerald – Southern Gaels