Advertisement
Sport

Kerry minor ladies team announced for Round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship

Apr 7, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry minor ladies team announced for Round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship Kerry minor ladies team announced for Round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship
Share this article

Munster Minor Championship – Round 5
Kerry -v- Limerick
Saturday 8 th April – Cordal GAA Club – Throw in 3:15pm

The Kerry ladies minor team for round 5 of the Munster Minor Championship against Limerick has been announced.

Roisin Rahilly of Ballymacelligot is captain of the squad. Limerick will be traveling to Cordal GAA Club for a throw in time of 3:15 on Saturday, the 8th of April.

Advertisement

1 Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2 Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
3 Roisin Smith - Cromane
4 Laura Reilly - Churchill
5 Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
6 Roisin Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligot
7 Orlaith Mc Kenna - Churchill
8 Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory
9 Kelly Enright - Moyvane
10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
11 Leah Mc Mahon - Dr Crokes
12 Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
13 Katie Doe - Firies
14 Julia Curtin - Currow
15 Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

16 Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligot
17 Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
18 Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
19 Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane
20 Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligot
21 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot
22 Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
23 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligot
24 Katie Nix - Kerins O’Rahilly
25 Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
26 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
27 Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
28 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
29 Lilly Kerins - Beaufort
30 Orla Fitzgerald – Southern Gaels

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus