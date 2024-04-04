Advertisement
Kerry Man Named As New Curragh Racecourse Chairman

Apr 4, 2024 18:09 By brendan
Kerry Man Named As New Curragh Racecourse Chairman
Kerry Native and well-Known Sports and Business man, Con Cronin, is the New Chairman for The Curragh Racecourse

 

Con, who was an international rower and served as President of Rowing Ireland for the four-year period leading up to the Rio Olympics, is currently a director of Children’s Health Ireland.

A native of Killarney, Con has also enjoyed success as a racehorse owner, most notably with GVA Ireland and Miss Xian.

 

Con Cronin said “Horse racing is a great passion of mine, and I am honored to take up the position as Chairman of the Curragh. I must pay tribute to the wonderful work done by Padraig in bringing the Curragh to where it is today. His vision and leadership have been of great benefit to Irish horse racing, and I am looking forward to working with the team at the Curragh to continue the growth and development of both the racecourse and the training grounds.”

