Kerry lose to Antrim in All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Kerry lost to Antrim this afternoon in the Intermediate All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie quarter final with a scoreline Kerry 1-7 Antrim 4-19
Antrim got off to a great start and remained the better team throughout the game leading by 0-09 to 0-02 at the water break.
They kept control of the match leading by 8 points at half time.
HALF TIME: Kerry 1-4 Antrim 1-12.
The second half saw Antrim continue their dominance with an 11 point lead at the second water break. Kerry 1-6 Antrim 2-14.
Another 2 goals from Antrim saw them sail past Kerry into the semi finals.
FULL TIME SCORE: Kerry 1-07 Antrim 4-19.