Kerry lose to Antrim in All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Aug 21, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lost to Antrim this afternoon in the Intermediate All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie quarter final with a scoreline  Kerry 1-7 Antrim 4-19

Antrim got off to a great start and remained the better team throughout the game leading by 0-09 to 0-02 at the water break.

They kept control of the match leading by 8 points at half time.

HALF TIME: Kerry 1-4 Antrim 1-12.

The second half saw Antrim continue their dominance with an 11 point lead at the second water break. Kerry 1-6 Antrim 2-14.

Another 2 goals from Antrim saw them sail past Kerry into the semi finals.

FULL TIME SCORE: Kerry 1-07 Antrim 4-19.

 

 

