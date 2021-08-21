Kerry lose to Antrim in All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Kerry lost to Antrim this afternoon in the Intermediate All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie quarter final with a scoreline Kerry 1-7 Antrim 4-19

Antrim got off to a great start and remained the better team throughout the game leading by 0-09 to 0-02 at the water break.

They kept control of the match leading by 8 points at half time.

HALF TIME: Kerry 1-4 Antrim 1-12.

The second half saw Antrim continue their dominance with an 11 point lead at the second water break. Kerry 1-6 Antrim 2-14.

Another 2 goals from Antrim saw them sail past Kerry into the semi finals.

FULL TIME SCORE: Kerry 1-07 Antrim 4-19.