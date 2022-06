Kerry will this Saturday look to preserve their 100% record in the Dimplex All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

Round 4 will see the Kingdom welcome Westmeath to Hermitage Park in Lixnaw.

The sides face off at 5.

After 3 rounds in Group 1 Galway and Kerry each have 9 points, Westmeath 6, Dublin 3, and Carlow and Laois are on zero points.

The top 3 progress to the knockout stages.