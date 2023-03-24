Advertisement
Kerry jockey Cooper announces retirement

Mar 24, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry jockey Cooper announces retirement
Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper has announced his retirement.

Cooper has had 532 career winners, including 39 Grade One successes.

He won the 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup on board Don Cossack.

Racing journalist Dave Keena pays tribute

