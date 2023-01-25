Kerry Greyhound Racing Updates

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Riverfield Star, owned by Eddie Costello from Ballybunion. The outsider of the field at 8/1 he led o the second bend to beat Millridge Jock by 7 lengths in 29.32

Race 2 went to Michael Murphy of Rathmore with Coom Ruadh. He took up the lead on the back straight and went on to beat Confident Delia by four and a half lengths in 29.43 at a price of 4/1.

Might be Sharp for young owner Joe Muprhy of Abbeyfeale was the winner of race 3. Showing good early pace he beat Send it Hanna by three lengths in 29.55 at a price of 9/2.

Millridge Lily was the first leg of a double for Donal G O'Mahony of Millstreet winning race 4. Priced at 4/1 he led off the second bend to beat Oak Trek by one length in 29.22

Race 5 was won by Bharbosa for Leroy and Lily Anne Cremin of Newcastlewest. The outsider of the field at 8/1 just got up onthe line to deny the front running Millridge Timmy in 29.06.

Pat McMahon of Tralee also had a double last night. Send it Pines held off the fast finishing Baltovin Spider by a hla a lenght in 29.13 at a price of 2/1 joint favourite.

The second leg of Donal G O'Mahony's double happened in race 7 with Millridge Hugo taking the honors. The 4/5 favourite took up the lead off the last bend to beat Millenium Man by 4 nd a hal lenghts in 29.49.

The seond leg of Pat McMahon's double occured in race 8 with Send it Flying. Finishing strongly he beat Quivers Bonus by one lenght in 29.57 at a price of 5/4 favourite

Pat Curtin from Clare won race 9 with Knocknaseed Kid. Leading off the second bend he beat Lisseycasey Harpa by 6 lenghts in 29.31 at a price of 5/2.

Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff won the final race of the night with Cashen Dynamo recording the fastest time of the night in 29.05. The evens favourite was always in command and went on to beat Tanavalley Rose by three lengths.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium featuring the Final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby.