Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Play in Pink

Macbees

29 May 2022

Competition Result Aggregate result of the Competition played on Sunday 29 May 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

1 & Best gross : Aine Marie Martin 47 pts (10) Overall Winner

2 Mary O'Rourke 43 pts (25) Overall Runner-Up

3 Pat Collins 41 pts (30) Overall 3rd

4 Evelyn Mc Carthy 40 pts (29) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Edel Randles 40 pts (21) Overall 5th Last Nine Holes

6 Susan Tong 40 pts (12) Last Nine Holes

7 Anne Moynihan 40 pts (06) Last Nine Holes

8 Maire Murphy 40 pts (26) Last Nine Holes

9 Amy Arthur 40 pts (06)

18 hole singles stableford

Killeen course

Sponsor: KWD RECYCLING

28th & 29th of May

1st Simon Coffey (34) 45pts

2nd Tommy Galvin (12) 43pts

Best Gross Ian Spillane (+2) 67

Category 1

1st Jamie O'Sullivan (8) 42pts

2nd Jonathan Sparling (8) 40pts

3rd Shane Horgan (1) 38pts

Category 2

1st Kevin O'Riordan (10) 42pts

2nd Daniel Glavin (10) 41pts

3rd James O'Grady (10) 39pts

Category 3

1st Padraig Kerins (18) 42pts

2nd Seamus Cronin (15) 39pts

3rd Liam Allen (15) 38pts

Category 4

1st Patrick Duggan (25) 40pts

2nd David Byrne (24) 40pts

3rd Donal O'Connor (19) 40pts

JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP

Killeen course

28th of May

1st Michael O'Callaghan 76 gross

2nd Cathal Browne 76 gross

3rd James Daly 76 gross

INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP

Killeen course

28th of May

1st Brian O'Loughlin 82 gross

2nd Martin Stackpoole 87 gross

3rd Colm O'Shea 87 gross

Ross

On Sat May 28th/ Sun May 29th we held a Strokeplay Competition kindly sponsored by KND Electrical .

The winners were :-

1... Brian Hickey 63

2....Donie Broderick 70

3... John Cuskelly 71

Best Gross ... Alan Flynn

Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday May 27th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.

The winning team was :- Cormac O 'Donoghue, Dominic Rintoul, Martin Hayes.

Ballyheigue Castle

18 Hole Single Strokeplay

1st Sonny Foran (43) 62 Nett

2nd Conor Harty (21) 68 Nett

3rd John Dineen (25) 68 Nett

Division 1 Colm McElligott (12) 69 Nett

Division 2 David O'Grady (19) 69 Nett

Division 3 Ber Hehir (29) 69 Nett

Next Sunday is John Lohans President Prize.

JB Carr team lost 3.5 to 1.5 to Ballybunion on Wednesday in Ballybunion. Jimmy Breun Team won 3-2 against Ballybunion on Saturday in Ballybunion.

Parknasilla

Minor Team.

Parknasilla played Kenmare on Saturday in Parknasilla and Parknasilla were Victorious .

Challenge Cup.

Parknasilla played Killarney in Killarney and Parknasilla were also Triumphant.

Tralee

Lady President Mags Hayes Prize to the Men - Sponsored by Eddie Enright

1 Niall Sheehy 41 pts (10) Overall Winner

2 Gavin Murphy 40 pts (18) Overall Runner-Up

3 Liam Bridges 40 pts (07) Overall 3rd

4 Martin Mitchell 40 pts (16) Overall 4th

5 Anton O'Callaghan 39 pts (-01) Overall 5th

Best Gross - Darren O' Sullivan 35pts

Division 1 - Padraig Daughton 38 pts

Division 2 - Conor Foley 39 pts

Division 3 - Sean Walsh Jnr 36 pts

Division 4 - Eddie Enright 37 pts

Front 9 - Ross Dowling 21 pts

Back 9 - David Hennebery 24 pts

Fixtures:

Captain Hugh O' Farrell Prize Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June

Monday June 6th - Semi-open Am-Am Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy

Sunday June 12th - Exchange Killarney Golf Club Fourball. Sponsor - Seamus Weldon

Draw for Club Singles and Club Fourball on the Noticeboard and on Master Scoreboard. First round has to be played by 19th June.

Results: Sat/Sun 28th/29th May

President Michael’s Prize to the Ladies

1st Isabel Mancera Claro 38pts (29)

2nd Ailisha Daughton 41pts (34)

Best Gross: Mary Sheehy 30pts

3rd Lucy Grattan 40pts (15)

4th Cliona Murphy 39pts (26)

Div1: Mary Savage 37pts (12)

Div 2: Karen Gearon 38pts (24)

Div 3: Angela Deenihan 35pts (29)

Div 4: Mary Dowling 35pts (33)

Front 9: Kay McNamara 22pts

Back 9: Vera Tierney 21pts

9 Hole competition: Claire Benner 17pts (14)

Juniors

Wed 1st June: Brice Cup STROKE Play and 18 holes Stableford – sponsored by Bella Bia

Sat/Sun 4/5th June – No Ladies golf

Monday 6th June: Bank holiday Semi-open golf Classic sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy- timesheet opening Friday 20th May at 6pm. (Max handicap will be used- Ladies Handicap Index of 35.0 and men 22.0 (you may play if you have a higher handicap, just step down – the computer will do this for you).

Wed 8th Club singles

12th June Killarney Exchange -fourball

15th June: 3 person AmAm

18th/ 19th June : Captain Hugh’s Prize to the Ladies MC6

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

30th May 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Mens Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Sunday 29th May 22 – Old Course

1st Mark Dilger (12) 39pts

2nd Brendan Daly (11) 38pts

3rd Jim Doolan (24) 37pts B9 19pts

Gross James O’Callaghan 32pts

1st Cat 1 Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts

2nd Cat 1 Pat Harnett (4) 29pts

1st Cat 2 Gerard Galvin (10) 37pts B9 18pts

2nd Cat 2 Giles O’Grady (10) 37pts B9 17pts

2nd Cat 2 Liam Carmody (7) 36pts

1st Cat 3 Sean C O’Sullivan (16) 35pts B3 6pts

2nd Cat 3 Enda Quaide (15) 35pts B3 5pts

3rd Cat 3 Brendan Stack (15) 34pts

1st Cat 4 Joe Joe O’Connor (26) 37pts

2nd Cat 4 Mike O’Halloran (28) 36pts

3rd Cat 4 Jerry O’Connor (25) 35pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 4th June 22 – Presidents Prize Day 1 Mr Noel Morkan – Old Course

Sunday 5th June 22 – Presidents Prize Day 2 Mr Noel Morkan – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 24th May 22 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Gleeson(27) 37 pts

2nd Ann Kennelly(20) 36 pts (Bk 9 21)

3rd Margaret McAuliffe(6) 36 pts (Bk 9 20)

4th Marion Kennedy Hogan(18) 36 pts (Bk 9 16)

Scratch Cup – Saturday 28th May 2022 – Old and Cashen Course

1st Emma O’Driscoll (-1) Ballybunion GC 150 Gross

2nd Clodagh Coughlan (-2) Douglas GC 151 Gross

3rd Paula Walsh (4) Doneraile GC 154 Gross

4th Margaret McAulliffe (6) Ballybunion GC 155 Gross Bk18

5th Lisa Cullen (-2) Grange Castle GC 155 Gross

1st 36 Nett Sarah O’Brien (13) East Cork GC 146 Nett Bk18

2nd 36 Nett Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) Ballybunion GC 146 Nett

1st 18 Cashen Gross Ailish Thompson (6) Cork GC 76 Gross

1st 18 Cashen Nett Valerie Shannon (8) Lahinch GC 69 Nett

1st 18 Old Gross Aoife Ni Thuama (2) Douglas GC 81 Gross

1st 18 Old Nett Lucy Grattan (16) Tralee GC 73 Nett

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry – Sunday 29th May 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Kennelly (34) 40 pts

2nd Helen Dineen (45) 37 pts

Best Gross Georgina Keane (12) 20 pts

3rd Mary Whelan (39) 35 pts

Category 1

1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 31 pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (14) 23 pts

Category 2

1st Siobhan Walsh (23) 33 pts

2nd Ann O'Riordan (27) 32 pts

Category 3

1st Tess Noonan (38) 35 pts(B6/9 pts)

2nd Caroline Griffin (40) 35 pts

Seniors

Marian Flannery (30) 33 pts

9 Hole Results:

Marian Relihan (25) 18 pts (B6/14 pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th June 2022 – Ladies Singles Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course

Tuesday 2nd June 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 26th May 22 – Cashen Course

1st Brent Williams (44) 23+11 34pts

2nd Barney McMahon (28) 20+13 33pts

3rd Tom Scanlon (19) 26+6 32pts

Gross Des O’Donnell 27pts

4th Sean Stack (23) 27+4 31pts

5th Mike Jones (22) 31-1 30pts B5-12

6th Eric Kettler (17) 27+3 30pts B5-10

7th Eddie Moylan (21) 31-2 29pts B5-9 B3-7

8th Cameron Sterrett (12) 28+1 29pts B5-9 B1-3

9th Anton Casey (14) 26+3 29pts B5-8

10th John Sexton (18) 26+3 29pts B5-8

V Tom M O’Connor (22) 30-3 27pts B5-5

S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 25+2 27pts B5-10

S.S.V. Dominic Moriarty (25) 29-3 26pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd June 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 27th May 22 – Cashen Course

1st Sighle Henigan (19) 26pts

2nd Patricia Boyle (32) 23pts

3rd Marie Benn (33) 21pts

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd June 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Maine Valley

Results of the Club Singles 28/29 May

1st Niall Gilroy (9) 39pts (last 6)

2nd Shane Flynn (15) 39pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 14.6)

Gary Stynes (14) 38pts

Division 2 (index 14.7 to 19.4)

Michael A Ladden (18) 37pts

Division 3 (index 19.5 to 23.5)

Mervin Clifford (23) 36pts

Division 4 (above 23.5)

John O'Sullivan (28) 39pt

Sunday June 5th we have the first of the Summer Medal's

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

28th/29th May - Ladies Play in Pink in aid of Breast Cancer Research sponsored by Hayfield Cottage

Overall Winner: Sheila O'Connell (36) 42 pts

Division 1 Winner: Kathleen Cronin (17) 35 pts

Division 2 Winner: Kathleen Keating (30) 34 pts

Fixtures

Sunday 5th June - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf

(Mens Branch)

21st/22nd May - Stableford Sponsored by Treyvauds Restaurant

1st John M O'Connell (28) 44 pts

2nd Paudie O'Connor (26) 42 pts

3rd Martin Hewitt (19) 39 pts

4th Denis Cronin (21) 38 pts

5th Austin Rooney (17) 37 pts

26th May - Munster Seniors

Division 1 Winner: Gerard McCarthy (10) 36 pts

Division 2 Winner: Pat Murray (19) 32 pts

Division 3 Winner: John Hanley (34) 43 pts

Fixtures

5th June - 3Ts/2nd Round Golfer of The Year - Sponsored Tom Tobin

Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.

Kenmare

Ladies 18 hole Stableford kindly sponsored by the Brewhouse

1st Angela Brosnan (8) 33 points

2nd Grainne Crowley (29) 32 points

Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open

1st Henk Bons (5) 41 points

2nd Patrick Crushell (21) 38 points OCB

3rd John Maye (10) 38 points

Best Gross - Henk Bons 36 Gross points

Mens Singles Stableford (White Tees)

1st Michael O'Connor (Blackwater) - (24) 42 points

2nd David O'Sullivan (17) 40 points OCB

3rd John Duggan (4) 40 points

Best Gross - John Duggan 36 Gross points

Autumn Gold Thursday 26th

Winner Machiel Kunst 19 points

Dooks

Results – Mens Club

P &D Cash and Carry Singles - 28th and 29th May 2022

Winner Cieran O’Callaghan (19) 38 Pts

2nd Paul O’Sullivan (25) 38 Pts C/B

3rd Michael Doyle (21) 38 Pts C/B

4th Jack O’Shea (34) 38 Pts C/B

Best Gross Edward Deniels (7) 37 Pts Gross

5th James M O’Shea (25) 38 Pts C/B

6th Patrick O’Neill (16) 37 Pts

Over 65 Michael Meade (21) 34 Pts

Front 9 Patrick Foley (20) 21 Pts

Back 9 John Dowling (18) 21 Pts

Next Weekend 4th & 5th June 2022

Michael Shanahan - White Markers - Stableford

Ladies Club Sponsored by Martha’s Hair Salon

Sunday 29th May 2022

Results Points

1st Louise Farrell(34)

36

2nd Deirdre Galvin(23)

34

3rd Joan Harmon(14)

34

4th Marie OSullivan(34)

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by: Dingle Shuttle Bus / Begley’s Tours

White Tees:

1. Justin Burgess (36) 37pts

2. Frank Buttimer (16) 37pts

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Dónal Ó Loingsigh (25) 25pts

Ladies

Singles Stroke / Medal – Sponsored by Jerry Kennedy Butchers, Dingle

1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 72net

2. Elfriede McNamara (40) 74net

3. Helen O’Doherty (43) 77net

Gross. Kate O’Connor (19) 99

Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (44) 35net

Back Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (22) 39net