Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies Play in Pink
Macbees
29 May 2022
Competition Result Aggregate result of the Competition played on Sunday 29 May 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
1 & Best gross : Aine Marie Martin 47 pts (10) Overall Winner
2 Mary O'Rourke 43 pts (25) Overall Runner-Up
3 Pat Collins 41 pts (30) Overall 3rd
4 Evelyn Mc Carthy 40 pts (29) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes
5 Edel Randles 40 pts (21) Overall 5th Last Nine Holes
6 Susan Tong 40 pts (12) Last Nine Holes
7 Anne Moynihan 40 pts (06) Last Nine Holes
8 Maire Murphy 40 pts (26) Last Nine Holes
9 Amy Arthur 40 pts (06)
18 hole singles stableford
Killeen course
Sponsor: KWD RECYCLING
28th & 29th of May
1st Simon Coffey (34) 45pts
2nd Tommy Galvin (12) 43pts
Best Gross Ian Spillane (+2) 67
Category 1
1st Jamie O'Sullivan (8) 42pts
2nd Jonathan Sparling (8) 40pts
3rd Shane Horgan (1) 38pts
Category 2
1st Kevin O'Riordan (10) 42pts
2nd Daniel Glavin (10) 41pts
3rd James O'Grady (10) 39pts
Category 3
1st Padraig Kerins (18) 42pts
2nd Seamus Cronin (15) 39pts
3rd Liam Allen (15) 38pts
Category 4
1st Patrick Duggan (25) 40pts
2nd David Byrne (24) 40pts
3rd Donal O'Connor (19) 40pts
JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP
Killeen course
28th of May
1st Michael O'Callaghan 76 gross
2nd Cathal Browne 76 gross
3rd James Daly 76 gross
INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP
Killeen course
28th of May
1st Brian O'Loughlin 82 gross
2nd Martin Stackpoole 87 gross
3rd Colm O'Shea 87 gross
Ross
On Sat May 28th/ Sun May 29th we held a Strokeplay Competition kindly sponsored by KND Electrical .
The winners were :-
1... Brian Hickey 63
2....Donie Broderick 70
3... John Cuskelly 71
Best Gross ... Alan Flynn
Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday May 27th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.
The winning team was :- Cormac O 'Donoghue, Dominic Rintoul, Martin Hayes.
Ballyheigue Castle
18 Hole Single Strokeplay
1st Sonny Foran (43) 62 Nett
2nd Conor Harty (21) 68 Nett
3rd John Dineen (25) 68 Nett
Division 1 Colm McElligott (12) 69 Nett
Division 2 David O'Grady (19) 69 Nett
Division 3 Ber Hehir (29) 69 Nett
Next Sunday is John Lohans President Prize.
JB Carr team lost 3.5 to 1.5 to Ballybunion on Wednesday in Ballybunion. Jimmy Breun Team won 3-2 against Ballybunion on Saturday in Ballybunion.
Parknasilla
Minor Team.
Parknasilla played Kenmare on Saturday in Parknasilla and Parknasilla were Victorious .
Challenge Cup.
Parknasilla played Killarney in Killarney and Parknasilla were also Triumphant.
Tralee
Lady President Mags Hayes Prize to the Men - Sponsored by Eddie Enright
1 Niall Sheehy 41 pts (10) Overall Winner
2 Gavin Murphy 40 pts (18) Overall Runner-Up
3 Liam Bridges 40 pts (07) Overall 3rd
4 Martin Mitchell 40 pts (16) Overall 4th
5 Anton O'Callaghan 39 pts (-01) Overall 5th
Best Gross - Darren O' Sullivan 35pts
Division 1 - Padraig Daughton 38 pts
Division 2 - Conor Foley 39 pts
Division 3 - Sean Walsh Jnr 36 pts
Division 4 - Eddie Enright 37 pts
Front 9 - Ross Dowling 21 pts
Back 9 - David Hennebery 24 pts
Fixtures:
Captain Hugh O' Farrell Prize Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June
Monday June 6th - Semi-open Am-Am Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy
Sunday June 12th - Exchange Killarney Golf Club Fourball. Sponsor - Seamus Weldon
Draw for Club Singles and Club Fourball on the Noticeboard and on Master Scoreboard. First round has to be played by 19th June.
Results: Sat/Sun 28th/29th May
President Michael’s Prize to the Ladies
1st Isabel Mancera Claro 38pts (29)
2nd Ailisha Daughton 41pts (34)
Best Gross: Mary Sheehy 30pts
3rd Lucy Grattan 40pts (15)
4th Cliona Murphy 39pts (26)
Div1: Mary Savage 37pts (12)
Div 2: Karen Gearon 38pts (24)
Div 3: Angela Deenihan 35pts (29)
Div 4: Mary Dowling 35pts (33)
Front 9: Kay McNamara 22pts
Back 9: Vera Tierney 21pts
9 Hole competition: Claire Benner 17pts (14)
Juniors
Wed 1st June: Brice Cup STROKE Play and 18 holes Stableford – sponsored by Bella Bia
Sat/Sun 4/5th June – No Ladies golf
Monday 6th June: Bank holiday Semi-open golf Classic sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy- timesheet opening Friday 20th May at 6pm. (Max handicap will be used- Ladies Handicap Index of 35.0 and men 22.0 (you may play if you have a higher handicap, just step down – the computer will do this for you).
Wed 8th Club singles
12th June Killarney Exchange -fourball
15th June: 3 person AmAm
18th/ 19th June : Captain Hugh’s Prize to the Ladies MC6
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
30th May 2022
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Sunday 29th May 22 – Old Course
1st Mark Dilger (12) 39pts
2nd Brendan Daly (11) 38pts
3rd Jim Doolan (24) 37pts B9 19pts
Gross James O’Callaghan 32pts
1st Cat 1 Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts
2nd Cat 1 Pat Harnett (4) 29pts
1st Cat 2 Gerard Galvin (10) 37pts B9 18pts
2nd Cat 2 Giles O’Grady (10) 37pts B9 17pts
2nd Cat 2 Liam Carmody (7) 36pts
1st Cat 3 Sean C O’Sullivan (16) 35pts B3 6pts
2nd Cat 3 Enda Quaide (15) 35pts B3 5pts
3rd Cat 3 Brendan Stack (15) 34pts
1st Cat 4 Joe Joe O’Connor (26) 37pts
2nd Cat 4 Mike O’Halloran (28) 36pts
3rd Cat 4 Jerry O’Connor (25) 35pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 4th June 22 – Presidents Prize Day 1 Mr Noel Morkan – Old Course
Sunday 5th June 22 – Presidents Prize Day 2 Mr Noel Morkan – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 24th May 22 – Cashen Course
1st Patricia Gleeson(27) 37 pts
2nd Ann Kennelly(20) 36 pts (Bk 9 21)
3rd Margaret McAuliffe(6) 36 pts (Bk 9 20)
4th Marion Kennedy Hogan(18) 36 pts (Bk 9 16)
Scratch Cup – Saturday 28th May 2022 – Old and Cashen Course
1st Emma O’Driscoll (-1) Ballybunion GC 150 Gross
2nd Clodagh Coughlan (-2) Douglas GC 151 Gross
3rd Paula Walsh (4) Doneraile GC 154 Gross
4th Margaret McAulliffe (6) Ballybunion GC 155 Gross Bk18
5th Lisa Cullen (-2) Grange Castle GC 155 Gross
1st 36 Nett Sarah O’Brien (13) East Cork GC 146 Nett Bk18
2nd 36 Nett Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) Ballybunion GC 146 Nett
1st 18 Cashen Gross Ailish Thompson (6) Cork GC 76 Gross
1st 18 Cashen Nett Valerie Shannon (8) Lahinch GC 69 Nett
1st 18 Old Gross Aoife Ni Thuama (2) Douglas GC 81 Gross
1st 18 Old Nett Lucy Grattan (16) Tralee GC 73 Nett
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry – Sunday 29th May 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Marie Kennelly (34) 40 pts
2nd Helen Dineen (45) 37 pts
Best Gross Georgina Keane (12) 20 pts
3rd Mary Whelan (39) 35 pts
Category 1
1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 31 pts
2nd Maeve Barrett (14) 23 pts
Category 2
1st Siobhan Walsh (23) 33 pts
2nd Ann O'Riordan (27) 32 pts
Category 3
1st Tess Noonan (38) 35 pts(B6/9 pts)
2nd Caroline Griffin (40) 35 pts
Seniors
Marian Flannery (30) 33 pts
9 Hole Results:
Marian Relihan (25) 18 pts (B6/14 pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th June 2022 – Ladies Singles Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course
Tuesday 2nd June 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 26th May 22 – Cashen Course
1st Brent Williams (44) 23+11 34pts
2nd Barney McMahon (28) 20+13 33pts
3rd Tom Scanlon (19) 26+6 32pts
Gross Des O’Donnell 27pts
4th Sean Stack (23) 27+4 31pts
5th Mike Jones (22) 31-1 30pts B5-12
6th Eric Kettler (17) 27+3 30pts B5-10
7th Eddie Moylan (21) 31-2 29pts B5-9 B3-7
8th Cameron Sterrett (12) 28+1 29pts B5-9 B1-3
9th Anton Casey (14) 26+3 29pts B5-8
10th John Sexton (18) 26+3 29pts B5-8
V Tom M O’Connor (22) 30-3 27pts B5-5
S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 25+2 27pts B5-10
S.S.V. Dominic Moriarty (25) 29-3 26pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd June 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 27th May 22 – Cashen Course
1st Sighle Henigan (19) 26pts
2nd Patricia Boyle (32) 23pts
3rd Marie Benn (33) 21pts
Fixtures:
Friday 3rd June 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Results of the Club Singles 28/29 May
1st Niall Gilroy (9) 39pts (last 6)
2nd Shane Flynn (15) 39pts
Division 1 (indexes up to 14.6)
Gary Stynes (14) 38pts
Division 2 (index 14.7 to 19.4)
Michael A Ladden (18) 37pts
Division 3 (index 19.5 to 23.5)
Mervin Clifford (23) 36pts
Division 4 (above 23.5)
John O'Sullivan (28) 39pt
Sunday June 5th we have the first of the Summer Medal's
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
28th/29th May - Ladies Play in Pink in aid of Breast Cancer Research sponsored by Hayfield Cottage
Overall Winner: Sheila O'Connell (36) 42 pts
Division 1 Winner: Kathleen Cronin (17) 35 pts
Division 2 Winner: Kathleen Keating (30) 34 pts
Fixtures
Sunday 5th June - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf
(Mens Branch)
21st/22nd May - Stableford Sponsored by Treyvauds Restaurant
1st John M O'Connell (28) 44 pts
2nd Paudie O'Connor (26) 42 pts
3rd Martin Hewitt (19) 39 pts
4th Denis Cronin (21) 38 pts
5th Austin Rooney (17) 37 pts
26th May - Munster Seniors
Division 1 Winner: Gerard McCarthy (10) 36 pts
Division 2 Winner: Pat Murray (19) 32 pts
Division 3 Winner: John Hanley (34) 43 pts
Fixtures
5th June - 3Ts/2nd Round Golfer of The Year - Sponsored Tom Tobin
Open Fridays Single Stableford (open to ladies and gents) sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd will continue on Friday 10rh June.
Kenmare
Ladies 18 hole Stableford kindly sponsored by the Brewhouse
1st Angela Brosnan (8) 33 points
2nd Grainne Crowley (29) 32 points
Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open
1st Henk Bons (5) 41 points
2nd Patrick Crushell (21) 38 points OCB
3rd John Maye (10) 38 points
Best Gross - Henk Bons 36 Gross points
Mens Singles Stableford (White Tees)
1st Michael O'Connor (Blackwater) - (24) 42 points
2nd David O'Sullivan (17) 40 points OCB
3rd John Duggan (4) 40 points
Best Gross - John Duggan 36 Gross points
Autumn Gold Thursday 26th
Winner Machiel Kunst 19 points
Dooks
Results – Mens Club
P &D Cash and Carry Singles - 28th and 29th May 2022
Winner Cieran O’Callaghan (19) 38 Pts
2nd Paul O’Sullivan (25) 38 Pts C/B
3rd Michael Doyle (21) 38 Pts C/B
4th Jack O’Shea (34) 38 Pts C/B
Best Gross Edward Deniels (7) 37 Pts Gross
5th James M O’Shea (25) 38 Pts C/B
6th Patrick O’Neill (16) 37 Pts
Over 65 Michael Meade (21) 34 Pts
Front 9 Patrick Foley (20) 21 Pts
Back 9 John Dowling (18) 21 Pts
Next Weekend 4th & 5th June 2022
Michael Shanahan - White Markers - Stableford
Ladies Club Sponsored by Martha’s Hair Salon
Sunday 29th May 2022
Results Points
1st Louise Farrell(34)
36
2nd Deirdre Galvin(23)
34
3rd Joan Harmon(14)
34
4th Marie OSullivan(34)
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by: Dingle Shuttle Bus / Begley’s Tours
White Tees:
1. Justin Burgess (36) 37pts
2. Frank Buttimer (16) 37pts
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Dónal Ó Loingsigh (25) 25pts
Ladies
Singles Stroke / Medal – Sponsored by Jerry Kennedy Butchers, Dingle
1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 72net
2. Elfriede McNamara (40) 74net
3. Helen O’Doherty (43) 77net
Gross. Kate O’Connor (19) 99
Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (44) 35net
Back Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (22) 39net