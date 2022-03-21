Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Sunday March 20th Keanes jewellers sponsored scotch mixed team of four .

1st Amy Arthur, Steven Broderick, Ciara O’Mahony, Emmet Scanlan (49 Points)

2nd Meg Dalton, Michael Maher, Colm O’Shea, Sinead O’Shea (47 Points)

3rd Tom Finn, Evelyn Courtney, Conor McNeice, Annette McNeice (46 Points – B9)

4th Josephine O’Sullivan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Maire Murphy, Sean Murphy (46 Points – B3)

Ross

On March 19th/ 20th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with an 18 hole qualifying single stableford competition kindly sponsored by

John Cushkelly Painting & Decorating.

The winners were :-

1... Anthony O Mahony ( 33) 43

2... Aidan O'Connor (10) 42

3.... Peter Wickham (12) 40

4.. .Ger Flynn (17) 37

5... Virginijus Jonikiatis (17) 37

Kenmare

Killarney Credit Union Classic (Thu 17th - Sat 19th):

1st Bosco MacGearailt, Flor O'Donoghue, Denis Murphy - 85 points (OCB)

2nd Kathy Kelleher, Paudie Kelleher, Daniel Casey - 85 points

3rd Colette Bradshaw, Joanne Bhamvra, Kathy Kelleher - 83 points (OCB)

4th Mick O'Brien, John Joe Mahony, Jonathan Mahony - 83 points

Men’s singles stableford 18 hole, sponsored by Mark Heinemann:

1st Bertie McSwiney Jnr (19) - 42 points (OCB)

2nd Patrick Crushell (20) - 42 points

3rd Con O'Leary (40) - 40 points

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 20th March Kindly sponsored by Stephanie Gaine

1st Delia Long (21) 36 pts OCB

2nd Mary Brosnan (25) 36 pts

3rd Laura Hatton (22) 35 pts OCB

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra –Sunday 20th March 2022 - Old Course

1st Aidan Daly (8) 41pts

2nd Billy Kelliher (13) 40pts (B9-19)

3rd Joe Stack (21) 40pts (B9-18)(B6-13pts)

Best Gross Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Pat Harnett (4) 34pts

2nd Michael Dee (5) 33pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Paul Morkan (10) 37pts (B9-18)(B6-12)(B3-7)

2nd Mike Broderick (10) 37pts (B9-18)(B6-12)(B3-6)

3rd Daniel Hayes (10) 36pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Patrick D Hartnett (16) 40pts (B9-18)

2nd James Maguire (20) 38pts (B9-21)

3rd Padraig Brosnan (18) 38pts (B9-20)

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Mark O’Brien (22) 37pts

2nd Tom Bradley (24) 36pts (B9-18)

3rd Mike Jones (18) 36pts (B9-15)

Fixtures:

Sunday 27th March 2022 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 15th March 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Caroline Griffin (50) 45 Pts

2nd Louise Griffin (21) 36 Pts

3rd Marion Flanery (29) 33 Pts

4th Catherine Morrissey (26) 32 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 26th March 2022- Ladies Singles Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 29th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 17th March 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Pat Murrihy (30) 30+3 33pts.

2nd. Eoin O’Shaughnessy (13) 26+6 32pts.

3rd. Noel Kneafsey (19) 26+5 31pts.

Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.

4th. Tim Nolan (20) 32-2 30pts. B5-12.

5th. Michael Barrett (16) 31-1 30pts. B5-7.

6th. Lar Hickey (29) 27+2 29pts. B5-10.

7th. Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 26+3 29pts. B5-9.

8th. Jerry Sexton (23) 29pts. B5-8.

9th. Pat Shanahan (25) 31-3 28pts. B5-13.

10th. John Maguire (22) 29-1 28pts. B5-12.

V. Cameron Sterritt (11) 24+4 28pts. B5-11.

S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 29-1 28pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 18th March 2022 -Cashen Course

1st Nuala Lynch (19) 22pts

2nd Mary Horgan (11) 19pts Bk3 9pts

3rd Norma Mullane (14) 19pts

Fixtures:

Friday 25th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club - Men’s 15 Hole Singles Sweep - 19th & 20th March 2022

WINNER Val Broderick (10) 36 Pts

2nd Gerard Curran (16) 34 Pts

3rd Martin Hurley (16) 33 Pts

4th Billy O Sullivan (15) 32 Pts C/B

Best Gross Seamus Curran (6) 30 Pts

Over 65 Christy O Mahony (17) 29 Pts C/B

Next Weekend 27th March - MF Quirke Beaufort Exchange

Ladies Club - Results

Loft Photos - Ladies Eileen Murphy Qualifier Sunday 20th March

Prize-winners:

1st Catherine O Donoghue & Bernice Henken (24) 34pts

2nd Tracy Eakin & Mary Curran (11) 31pts

3rd Ogie O Sullivan & Mary Keane (13) 31pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the first of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th

1st Team L 102

2nd Team H 101

3rd Team A 99

Team E 99

5th Team I 95

6th Team D 93

Team F 93

Team J 93

9th Team B 91

10th Team K 87

11th Team G 85

12th Team C 75

Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php

Best Individual score on the day was Earl McMahon with 38pts.

Next Sunday is the 2nd Round of the Spring League.

Tralee

St Patrciks Day Am Am 17th March

Sponsored by Mc Carthy Insurance

1 Patrick H. Williams Colm McLoughlin, James O' Connell, Kieran Kelliher 88 pts

2 Edward Deniel, James B Foley, Derek Kelly, Martin O' Driscoll 85 pts

3 Brian Moynihan, Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Grattan 83 pts

Results of Family Fun Day

Family fun Day Results 18th March 2022

Par 3 Scotch Foursomes

1st Ann Rafferty and Brian O’ Leary 13 Nett

Scramble

1st Patrick Williams, John P Enright, Aisling O’ Sullivan, Anne Mc Glynn 28 nett

17 Hole Amam

1st Domo Lyne, Liam Hussey, Deirmuid Mc Elligott, Captain Hugh O’ Farrell 86pts

2nd Jack Murphy, Niall Sheehy, David Spring, Jack Savage 84pts c/b

3nd Donagh Shanahan, Pat Prenderville, Breda Rogers, Joe Rogers 84pts

Yellow Ball Competition –

1st Kieran Ruttledge, Denis Murphy, Conor Kavanagh, Alan O Sullivan 34pts

2nd – Danny Gazi, Mark Gazi, Marketa Gazi, Roman Gazi 31pts

3 Generation Team Prize on the Par 3 -

Angela Deenihan / Adam Fitzgerald, Julie Deenihan / John Deenihan - 30 combined

3 Generation Team Prize Scramble –

Jimmy Foley, Cormac Foley, Anne Foley, Grace Foley 29nett

3 Generation 17 Hole Amam – Sophie Moynihan, Brian Moynihan and Owen Moynihan snr.

Guess the TEES in Jar was tied result – The actual no was 444

Darragh O’ Shea 439

Owen Moynihan 449

Dressed in Green – Carol and Jay Dooley

Well done also to all the family’s who wore green for the day we even had green sparkling earrings!!!!!!!!

Many thanks to John Healy for the Ice creams on the day – Look out for the opening of the new Ice-cream parlour in Ashe street.

Check out Face book Members page for the Photos

Castle Bar Spring League Finals and Club Singles March 20th Results and Fixtures

Castle Bar Spring League Finals

Cup: Team Barry Moynihan bt Team Mikey Sheehy Jnr.

Plate: Team David Hennebery bt Team Brendan Fitzgerald

Tralee Golf Club 17 hole men Club Singles 20 March 2022

1 Michael Maunsell 39 pts (28) Overall Winner

2 Seamus Macgearilt 38 pts (21) Overall Runner-Up

3 Conor Foley 37 pts (14) Overall 3rd

49 cards processed.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Fixtures:

Sunday March 27th Club Sponsored Singles 17 holes. Currently scheduled for Blue or Green Tee Stableford.

Junior Golf

March 19th 2022 - Junior Singles Results

9 Hole Stableford

1st. Sophie Moynihan. 23 points

2nd. Ella Moynihan. 19 points

Ladies results

Wednesday 16th March V Par

1st Paula Mangan (39) tied

2nd Mary underwood (28) I down

Sunday 20th March

1st Pearl Mc Gillycuddy (47) 35pts

2nd Ber Walsh (14) 34pts

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Jim Fitzgerald (26) 41pts

2. Alan Condron (06) 41pts

3. Paul Flannery (19) 40pts

Yellow Tees

1. Daniel Fitton (24) 45pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Management Committee

1. Cora McCarthy (25) 38pts

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileóin (27) 38pts