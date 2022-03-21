Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Sunday March 20th Keanes jewellers sponsored scotch mixed team of four .
1st Amy Arthur, Steven Broderick, Ciara O’Mahony, Emmet Scanlan (49 Points)
2nd Meg Dalton, Michael Maher, Colm O’Shea, Sinead O’Shea (47 Points)
3rd Tom Finn, Evelyn Courtney, Conor McNeice, Annette McNeice (46 Points – B9)
4th Josephine O’Sullivan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Maire Murphy, Sean Murphy (46 Points – B3)
Ross
On March 19th/ 20th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with an 18 hole qualifying single stableford competition kindly sponsored by
John Cushkelly Painting & Decorating.
The winners were :-
1... Anthony O Mahony ( 33) 43
2... Aidan O'Connor (10) 42
3.... Peter Wickham (12) 40
4.. .Ger Flynn (17) 37
5... Virginijus Jonikiatis (17) 37
Kenmare
Killarney Credit Union Classic (Thu 17th - Sat 19th):
1st Bosco MacGearailt, Flor O'Donoghue, Denis Murphy - 85 points (OCB)
2nd Kathy Kelleher, Paudie Kelleher, Daniel Casey - 85 points
3rd Colette Bradshaw, Joanne Bhamvra, Kathy Kelleher - 83 points (OCB)
4th Mick O'Brien, John Joe Mahony, Jonathan Mahony - 83 points
Men’s singles stableford 18 hole, sponsored by Mark Heinemann:
1st Bertie McSwiney Jnr (19) - 42 points (OCB)
2nd Patrick Crushell (20) - 42 points
3rd Con O'Leary (40) - 40 points
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 20th March Kindly sponsored by Stephanie Gaine
1st Delia Long (21) 36 pts OCB
2nd Mary Brosnan (25) 36 pts
3rd Laura Hatton (22) 35 pts OCB
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra –Sunday 20th March 2022 - Old Course
1st Aidan Daly (8) 41pts
2nd Billy Kelliher (13) 40pts (B9-19)
3rd Joe Stack (21) 40pts (B9-18)(B6-13pts)
Best Gross Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Pat Harnett (4) 34pts
2nd Michael Dee (5) 33pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Paul Morkan (10) 37pts (B9-18)(B6-12)(B3-7)
2nd Mike Broderick (10) 37pts (B9-18)(B6-12)(B3-6)
3rd Daniel Hayes (10) 36pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Patrick D Hartnett (16) 40pts (B9-18)
2nd James Maguire (20) 38pts (B9-21)
3rd Padraig Brosnan (18) 38pts (B9-20)
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Mark O’Brien (22) 37pts
2nd Tom Bradley (24) 36pts (B9-18)
3rd Mike Jones (18) 36pts (B9-15)
Fixtures:
Sunday 27th March 2022 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 15th March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Caroline Griffin (50) 45 Pts
2nd Louise Griffin (21) 36 Pts
3rd Marion Flanery (29) 33 Pts
4th Catherine Morrissey (26) 32 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 26th March 2022- Ladies Singles Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 29th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 17th March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Pat Murrihy (30) 30+3 33pts.
2nd. Eoin O’Shaughnessy (13) 26+6 32pts.
3rd. Noel Kneafsey (19) 26+5 31pts.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.
4th. Tim Nolan (20) 32-2 30pts. B5-12.
5th. Michael Barrett (16) 31-1 30pts. B5-7.
6th. Lar Hickey (29) 27+2 29pts. B5-10.
7th. Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 26+3 29pts. B5-9.
8th. Jerry Sexton (23) 29pts. B5-8.
9th. Pat Shanahan (25) 31-3 28pts. B5-13.
10th. John Maguire (22) 29-1 28pts. B5-12.
V. Cameron Sterritt (11) 24+4 28pts. B5-11.
S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 29-1 28pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 18th March 2022 -Cashen Course
1st Nuala Lynch (19) 22pts
2nd Mary Horgan (11) 19pts Bk3 9pts
3rd Norma Mullane (14) 19pts
Fixtures:
Friday 25th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Mens Club - Men’s 15 Hole Singles Sweep - 19th & 20th March 2022
WINNER Val Broderick (10) 36 Pts
2nd Gerard Curran (16) 34 Pts
3rd Martin Hurley (16) 33 Pts
4th Billy O Sullivan (15) 32 Pts C/B
Best Gross Seamus Curran (6) 30 Pts
Over 65 Christy O Mahony (17) 29 Pts C/B
Next Weekend 27th March - MF Quirke Beaufort Exchange
Ladies Club - Results
Loft Photos - Ladies Eileen Murphy Qualifier Sunday 20th March
Prize-winners:
1st Catherine O Donoghue & Bernice Henken (24) 34pts
2nd Tracy Eakin & Mary Curran (11) 31pts
3rd Ogie O Sullivan & Mary Keane (13) 31pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the first of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th
1st Team L 102
2nd Team H 101
3rd Team A 99
Team E 99
5th Team I 95
6th Team D 93
Team F 93
Team J 93
9th Team B 91
10th Team K 87
11th Team G 85
12th Team C 75
Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php
Best Individual score on the day was Earl McMahon with 38pts.
Next Sunday is the 2nd Round of the Spring League.
Tralee
St Patrciks Day Am Am 17th March
Sponsored by Mc Carthy Insurance
1 Patrick H. Williams Colm McLoughlin, James O' Connell, Kieran Kelliher 88 pts
2 Edward Deniel, James B Foley, Derek Kelly, Martin O' Driscoll 85 pts
3 Brian Moynihan, Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Grattan 83 pts
Results of Family Fun Day
Family fun Day Results 18th March 2022
Par 3 Scotch Foursomes
1st Ann Rafferty and Brian O’ Leary 13 Nett
Scramble
1st Patrick Williams, John P Enright, Aisling O’ Sullivan, Anne Mc Glynn 28 nett
17 Hole Amam
1st Domo Lyne, Liam Hussey, Deirmuid Mc Elligott, Captain Hugh O’ Farrell 86pts
2nd Jack Murphy, Niall Sheehy, David Spring, Jack Savage 84pts c/b
3nd Donagh Shanahan, Pat Prenderville, Breda Rogers, Joe Rogers 84pts
Yellow Ball Competition –
1st Kieran Ruttledge, Denis Murphy, Conor Kavanagh, Alan O Sullivan 34pts
2nd – Danny Gazi, Mark Gazi, Marketa Gazi, Roman Gazi 31pts
3 Generation Team Prize on the Par 3 -
Angela Deenihan / Adam Fitzgerald, Julie Deenihan / John Deenihan - 30 combined
3 Generation Team Prize Scramble –
Jimmy Foley, Cormac Foley, Anne Foley, Grace Foley 29nett
3 Generation 17 Hole Amam – Sophie Moynihan, Brian Moynihan and Owen Moynihan snr.
Guess the TEES in Jar was tied result – The actual no was 444
Darragh O’ Shea 439
Owen Moynihan 449
Dressed in Green – Carol and Jay Dooley
Well done also to all the family’s who wore green for the day we even had green sparkling earrings!!!!!!!!
Many thanks to John Healy for the Ice creams on the day – Look out for the opening of the new Ice-cream parlour in Ashe street.
Check out Face book Members page for the Photos
Castle Bar Spring League Finals and Club Singles March 20th Results and Fixtures
Castle Bar Spring League Finals
Cup: Team Barry Moynihan bt Team Mikey Sheehy Jnr.
Plate: Team David Hennebery bt Team Brendan Fitzgerald
Tralee Golf Club 17 hole men Club Singles 20 March 2022
1 Michael Maunsell 39 pts (28) Overall Winner
2 Seamus Macgearilt 38 pts (21) Overall Runner-Up
3 Conor Foley 37 pts (14) Overall 3rd
49 cards processed.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Fixtures:
Sunday March 27th Club Sponsored Singles 17 holes. Currently scheduled for Blue or Green Tee Stableford.
Junior Golf
March 19th 2022 - Junior Singles Results
9 Hole Stableford
1st. Sophie Moynihan. 23 points
2nd. Ella Moynihan. 19 points
Ladies results
Wednesday 16th March V Par
1st Paula Mangan (39) tied
2nd Mary underwood (28) I down
Sunday 20th March
1st Pearl Mc Gillycuddy (47) 35pts
2nd Ber Walsh (14) 34pts
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Jim Fitzgerald (26) 41pts
2. Alan Condron (06) 41pts
3. Paul Flannery (19) 40pts
Yellow Tees
1. Daniel Fitton (24) 45pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Management Committee
1. Cora McCarthy (25) 38pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileóin (27) 38pts