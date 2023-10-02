Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC striker wants more goals and more points

Oct 2, 2023 17:19 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC striker wants more goals and more points
Share this article

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher wants more goals and more points to end the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The first of 3 remaining games sees the Kingdom host Wexford this Friday

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Eddie Jones’ position as Wallabies head coach is safe
Advertisement
Francis Lee has died
Liverpool make formal request for audio conversations
Advertisement

Recommended

Property prices in Kerry have fallen during third quarter of 2023
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary at Austin Stack Park
Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to fatal North Kerry road collision
Man who sexually abused nieces in Kerry and Cork jailed for 18 years
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus