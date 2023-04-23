Kerry FC Still Searching For First League Victory

Kerry FC are still searching for their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity First Division after Friday night’s 4-1 home defeat against table-toppers Galway United.

Kerry took a deserving lead after 38 minutes when Ryan Kelliher headed home Leo Gaxha’s baseline cross from the left.

Galway United cancelled it out 7 minutes later when David Hurley lobbed Wayne Guthrie just before half-time.

Two early second half goals from Stephen Walsh and Colm Horgan followed by another from the head of Stephen Walsh in the 70th minute put the contest beyond Kerry.

John Drummey spoke to Kerry FC’s Cian Barrett after the game.

Kerry Manager, Billy Dennehy also gave his post-match reaction to John Drummey.