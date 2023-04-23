Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC Still Searching For First League Victory

Apr 23, 2023 18:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC Still Searching For First League Victory Kerry FC Still Searching For First League Victory
Share this article

Kerry FC are still searching for their first win of the season in the SSE Airtricity First Division after Friday night’s 4-1 home defeat against table-toppers Galway United.

Kerry took a deserving lead after 38 minutes when Ryan Kelliher headed home Leo Gaxha’s baseline cross from the left.

Galway United cancelled it out 7 minutes later when David Hurley lobbed Wayne Guthrie just before half-time.

Advertisement

Two early second half goals from Stephen Walsh and Colm Horgan followed by another from the head of Stephen Walsh in the 70th minute put the contest beyond Kerry.

John Drummey spoke to Kerry FC’s Cian Barrett after the game.

Advertisement

Kerry Manager, Billy Dennehy also gave his post-match reaction to John Drummey.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus