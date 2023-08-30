Kerry FC Keeper Backing Himself For Good Performance

Kerry FC have confirmed that leading goal scorer Ryan Kelliher has signed a long term contract, which will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Kelliher, who is playing in his debut season in the SSE Airtricity First Division has bagged the team 10 goals across both league and cup competitions to date.

In 30 games, Ryan has been in the squad for 29 matches, starting in 22 and coming off the bench in 6 games.

He signs the Club's 1st professional contract.

Kerry FC are home to Bray Wanderers this Friday at Mounthawk park with Kick off at 7.45.

Former Brentford FC Goalkeeper Lee Axworthy has been speaking to media since his arrival to Kerry FC. He explains his involvement with Brentford as a young player…

