Kerry FC find out their fate in round 3 draw of Munster Senior Cup

Nov 8, 2023 13:49 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC find out their fate in round 3 draw of Munster Senior Cup
Kerry FC will welcome Avondale United of Cork to Mounthawk Park after the draw for the 3rd round of the Munster Senior Cup was made last night in Turners Cross Stadium.

All ties are set to be played before the week ending 14th January 2024.

The fixtures are as follows:

Cork City v Ballinhassig or Wilton United
Carrigaline Unted v Treaty United
Ringmahon Rangers v Fermoy
Kerry FC v Avondale United
Waterford v Douglas Hall
Midleton v Castleview
Cobh Ramblers v College Corinthians
Leeds v Rockmount or Macroom

Preceeding the conclusion of the 3rd round draw, the draw for the Quarter finals of the competition were then made, with Kerry FC/Avondale United facing Cobh Ramblers or College Corinthians. The draw in full is as follows:

Carrigaline Unted or Treaty United v Midleton or Castleview

Kerry or Avondale United v Cobh Ramblers or College Corinthians

Waterford United or Douglas Hall v Cork City or Ballinhassig or Wilton United

Leeds or Rockmount or Macroom v Ringmahon Rangers or Fermoy

All Quarter Final ties to be played before week ending 4th February 2024.

