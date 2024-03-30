Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents

Tipperary have won Phase one of the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship.
Clare are runners up.
It means that in Phase 2 Kerry go to Clare on April 10th, are away to Cork one week late and then host Tipperary on the 24th.
