Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents

Mar 30, 2024 18:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents
Tipperary have won Phase one of the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship.

Clare are runners up.

It means that in Phase 2 Kerry go to Clare on April 10th, are away to Cork one week late and then host Tipperary on the 24th.

