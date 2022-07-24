Kerry crowned All-Ireland champions

Kerry have won a record 38th title All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom are 2022 champions after a 20 points to 16 victory over Galway.

It's a first Sam Maguire for Kerry since 2014.

Advertisement

Galway had the first score of the encounter, a 45 by Shane Walsh in the 5th minute. 3 minutes later Galway had the first goal chance of the day but Johnny Heaney's effort was partially blocked by Stephen O'Brien, and the ball went over the bar. Kerry's opening point arrive a minute later, David Clifford putting over after calling for the mark in front of goals. Shane Walsh soon restored that 2 point Galway advantage. Kerry meanwhile were guilty of a couple of poor wides. A Walsh free meant Galway were ahead by 4 points to 1 by the 13 minute mark. David Clifford's free cut into that lead but a superb Shane Walsh point made it a 3 point differential again. 2 points in a minute, courtesy of Paul Geaney and David Clifford, had Kerry within one; 0-5 to 0-4 after 18 minutes. The Kingdom were level by the 20 minute mark through Stephen O'Brien. Galway edged back in front with a close in Shane Walsh free. Within a minute a long ball in found David Clifford and as earlier he called the mark and pointed; 6 points apiece. Galway corner back Jack Glynn was next on the scoresheet, a 29th minute point. Galway then registered their first wide of the day ahead of a Sean O'Shea free levelling proceedings once more; 7 all after 34 minutes. Galway were better with their shooting and Cillian McDaid had them in front again in the final minute of the period. That was the final score of the period, after which Galway were ahead by 8 points to 7.

No sooner had Shane Walsh doubled the advantage than David Clifford halved the deficit. Diarmuid O'Conoor then kicked the Kingdom level; 9 all after 39 minutes. They weren't on parity for long as a Shane Walsh score from a tight angle edged Galway back in front. Again Kerry drew level, this time thanks to Paudie Clifford. Brother David, from distance, had the Kingdom in front for the first time; 11 points to 10 after 42 minutes. Cillian McDaid had Galway on terms before another Shane Walsh point gave them the lead. Killian Spillane was next to put over and it was all square at 12 points after 45 minutes. Back to back Galway points sent them 2 clear but Sean O'Shea cut the lead in half on 49 minutes. Graham O'Sullivan had Kerry level again on 52 minutes. A David Clifford free, his 7th point of the clash, had Kerry ahead; 0-15 to 0-14 approaching the 55 minute mark. When Paudie Clifford pointed it was Kerry's 4th in a row and they held a 2 point advantage with 14 minutes to go. 8 minutes passed before the next score, a Shane Walsh point to cut the lead to the deficit. Cillian McDaid pointed Galway level at 16 all. A David Clifford free had Kerry ahead again with 67 minutes on the clock and two minutes later Killian Spillane made it a two point game, fisting over. 2 minutes into added on time Gavin White punched over to extend the advantage to 3. Kerry were in the ascendancy and after Kerry were awarded a free for a foul on Joe O'Connor, Sean O'Shea scored and Kerry were 4 to the good. The Kingdom won by 4. Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan call the closing moments

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

Advertisement

Kerry defender Tadhg Morley

Kerry defender Gavin White

Kerry forward Stephen O'Brien

Advertisement

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan

Former Kerry player Eamonn Hickson

Galway boss Padraic Joyce

Advertisement

Galway forward Shane Walsh

Here's Kerry captain Sean O'Shea's post match speech