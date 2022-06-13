Kerry Community Games Results

U12 Girls football
In the play off game Keel/Kiltallagh claimed the bronze medals with 5-9 to 2-6 win over Abbeydorney/Kilflynn, who received the pewter medals.
Kenmare are the County champions & gold medal winners with a 1-5 to 0-5 win over Castleisland in the final. Kenmare will now represent Kerry at the provincial finals.
U11 Hurling
The play off game saw Lixnaw win the bronze medals with victory over a young Kenmare team by 5-11 to 2-2.
The final was a brilliant encounter which could have gone either way, with Ballyduff claiming the title & gold medals on a score of 4-3 to 2-6 against Abbeydorney/Kilflynn.