Kerry Community Games Results

Jun 13, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Community Games Results
U12 Girls football

In the play off game Keel/Kiltallagh claimed the bronze medals with 5-9 to 2-6 win over Abbeydorney/Kilflynn, who received the pewter medals.

Kenmare are the County champions & gold medal winners with a 1-5 to 0-5 win over Castleisland in the final. Kenmare will now represent Kerry at the provincial finals.

U11 Hurling

The play off game saw Lixnaw win the bronze medals with victory over a young Kenmare team by 5-11 to 2-2.

The final was a brilliant encounter which could have gone either way, with Ballyduff claiming the title & gold medals on a score of 4-3 to 2-6 against Abbeydorney/Kilflynn.

