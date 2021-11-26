Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Colleges Finals results

Nov 26, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Colleges Finals results
Dunloe Cup Final:
Mercy Mounthawk 2-13 Pres Milltown 1-08

Joe O’Connor Cup Final
St Pats Castleisland 5-08 PS Sliabh Luachra 4-06

Joe O’Connor Shield Final
Colaiste Na Sceilge 6-10 Causeway Comprehensive 1-07

