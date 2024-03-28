Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Camogie To Play Home Game Versus Down In Limerick

Mar 28, 2024
The time and venue for the Kerry camogie seniors has been confirmed.

 

The match which is to be played in 2 days time has now secured a venue in County Limerick for Kerrys home fixture versus Down.

There is scarce availability of pitches in Kerry due to the beginning of the Kerry county league and the poor weather of late, meaning the Kerry camogie team will play their must win match in Mountcollins, co. Limerick.

 

Manager Brian Darcy knows it’s a vital clash and believes in his players to secure their Division 1B status…

The Very National camogie league

Kerry v Down

Saturday

Mountcollins, co. Limerick

1pm throw in

 

Kerry 16s v Limerick

Munster Semi Final

Sunday

Knockanure

1.15pm

