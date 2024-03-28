Kerry Camogie To Play Home Game Versus Down In Limerick

The time and venue for the Kerry camogie seniors has been confirmed.
The match which is to be played in 2 days time has now secured a venue in County Limerick for Kerrys home fixture versus Down.
There is scarce availability of pitches in Kerry due to the beginning of the Kerry county league and the poor weather of late, meaning the Kerry camogie team will play their must win match in Mountcollins, co. Limerick.
Manager Brian Darcy knows it’s a vital clash and believes in his players to secure their Division 1B status…
The Very National camogie league
Kerry v Down
Saturday
Mountcollins, co. Limerick
1pm throw in
Kerry 16s v Limerick
Munster Semi Final
Sunday
Knockanure
1.15pm