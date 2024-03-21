Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Camogie Teams In Action This Weekend

Mar 21, 2024 10:43 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Camogie Teams In Action This Weekend
Kerry Camogie senior and minors are both playing this weekend.

In round 4 of the Very National Camogie League Div. 1B Wexford host Kerry at 2pm on Saturday.

And on Sunday, the minors welcome Carlow to Ballyheigue at 2pm.

