Kerry Camogie Teams In Action This Weekend

Kerry Camogie senior and minors are both playing this weekend.
In round 4 of the Very National Camogie League Div. 1B Wexford host Kerry at 2pm on Saturday.
And on Sunday, the minors welcome Carlow to Ballyheigue at 2pm.
