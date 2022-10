Last night the Kerry badminton association held their AGM in the grand hotel Tralee.

The following officers were elected.

Vice President Josie Gilbert

Chairman. Tom Bbourke

Vice chairman. Tom Clear

Secretary. Suzanne Smith

Asst secretary. Sam Hayes

Treasurer. Edel kenny

Registrar. Carmel hudson

PROs. Adele O Brien and Maurice O Shea.

A president will be elected at a later date.