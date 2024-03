Kerry are away to Kildare today in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League.

The round 4 fixture throws-in at Manguard Park in Hawkfield is at 2 o'clock and we'll have live commentary with Mike O'Halloran and Andrew Morrissey.

The top two meet this evening in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Both Limerick and Tipperary have three wins apiece ahead of their Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash.

In Mullingar, both Westmeath and Antrim will be seeking their first points of the campaign.