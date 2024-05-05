Kerry at Clare today in Munster football final

The Munster Senior Football Final this afternoon pits Kerry against Clare.

The Banner have home advantage in this decider.

There’s a starting time of 1.45 at Cusack Park.

Advertisement

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan

Ex Kingdom skipper Billy O'Shea

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

Advertisement

Clare manager and Kerry native Mark Fitzgerald spoke with Clare FM

The old rivals do battle in the final of the Connacht Football Championship later today.

Defending champions Galway face neighbours Mayo with throw in at Pearse Stadium at 4pm.

Advertisement

A win for Kevin McStay's men would see them move one behind the Tribesmen in the roll of honour.

The Munster Hurling Championship produced another classic last evening.

Tipperary and Waterford played out a 1-27 to 3-21 draw at Walsh Park.

Advertisement

Gearoid O'Connor's last gasp free was enough to rescue a point for the Premier.

Wexford got a big win over Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship this evening.

Rory O'Connor's goal helped the Yellowbellies to a 1-28 to 23 point win over the Tribesmen.

Advertisement

Wexford finished the game with 14 men after a straight red card for Cian Byrne 20 minutes from time.