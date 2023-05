The golden boot awards for top scorer in the Kennedy and Gaynor Cups are to be named in honour of the late Padraig Harnett.

It's to recognise the work done by the Killarney man at underage level for many a year.

Padraig played a prominent role not just at Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League level but also served on the FAI National Council and general assembly.

He passed away last October.