Russian Karen Khachanov has beaten American Sebastian Korda in their Australian Open men's singles quarter final in Melbourne.

Khachanov was 2 sets to love up when Korda retired due to injury.

Later this morning, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Jiri Lehecka.

In the women's singles, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is into the semi finals after a straight sets defeat of Jelena Ostapenko.