Jack O Connor Gives First Kerry Start To 6 Players For McGrath Cup

The Kerry footballers take on Tipperary tonight in round 1 of the McGrath Cup, Group A.
Jack O Connor has handed 6 players their first ever start for Kerry: Andrew Morrissey has the details…
16 (GK) Seán Coffey Beaufort
17 Dara Moynihan Spá Killarney
18 Ronan Buckley Listry
19 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
20 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
21 Adrian Spillane Templenoe
22 Conor Geaney Dingle
23 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
24 Gavin White Dr Crokes
25 Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil
26 Paul Murphy Rathmore
27 Paudie O Leary Gneeveguilla
The Cliffords, Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan are not yet back in inter-county training after long club seasons.
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7.30.