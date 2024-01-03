Advertisement
Sport

Jack O Connor Gives First Kerry Start To 6 Players For McGrath Cup

Jan 3, 2024 13:30 By brendan
Jack O Connor Gives First Kerry Start To 6 Players For McGrath Cup
Share this article

The Kerry footballers take on Tipperary tonight in round 1 of the McGrath Cup, Group A.

 

Jack O Connor has handed 6 players their first ever start for Kerry: Andrew Morrissey has the details…

Advertisement

+++

 

Advertisement

+++

16 (GK) Seán Coffey Beaufort

17 Dara Moynihan Spá Killarney

Advertisement

18 Ronan Buckley Listry

19 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

20 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

Advertisement

21 Adrian Spillane Templenoe

22 Conor Geaney Dingle

23 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

Advertisement

24 Gavin White Dr Crokes

25 Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil

26 Paul Murphy Rathmore

27 Paudie O Leary Gneeveguilla

 

The Cliffords, Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan are not yet back in inter-county training after long club seasons.

 

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Potential Host For WRC
Advertisement
West Ham Boss Not Happy With Scheduling
Luke v Luke In Darts Final
Advertisement

Recommended

Littler Takes On World Number One In Historic Final
Tralee Potential Host For WRC
ALONE calls for action on loneliness
Man found dead in rural North Kerry home named
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus