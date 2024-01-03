Jack O Connor Gives First Kerry Start To 6 Players For McGrath Cup

The Kerry footballers take on Tipperary tonight in round 1 of the McGrath Cup, Group A.

Jack O Connor has handed 6 players their first ever start for Kerry: Andrew Morrissey has the details…

Advertisement

+++

Advertisement

+++

16 (GK) Seán Coffey Beaufort

17 Dara Moynihan Spá Killarney

Advertisement

18 Ronan Buckley Listry

19 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

20 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

Advertisement

21 Adrian Spillane Templenoe

22 Conor Geaney Dingle

23 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

Advertisement

24 Gavin White Dr Crokes

25 Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil

26 Paul Murphy Rathmore

27 Paudie O Leary Gneeveguilla

The Cliffords, Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan are not yet back in inter-county training after long club seasons.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7.30.