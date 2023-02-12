Advertisement
It's Super Bowl Sunday

Feb 12, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagels in Super Bowl 57.

For the first time two black players will feature as the starting quarterbacks.

State Farm Stadium in Arizona is the venue with the game scheduled to begin at 11:30pm.

