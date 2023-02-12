It's Super Bowl Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagels in Super Bowl 57.
For the first time two black players will feature as the starting quarterbacks.
State Farm Stadium in Arizona is the venue with the game scheduled to begin at 11:30pm.
Advertisement
Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagels in Super Bowl 57.
For the first time two black players will feature as the starting quarterbacks.
State Farm Stadium in Arizona is the venue with the game scheduled to begin at 11:30pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus