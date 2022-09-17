Advertisement
Sport

Irish provinces begin season today

Sep 17, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
A pair of Ignacio Mendy tries helped Benetton make a winning start to the new United Rugby Championship season last night.

The ran out 33-points to 11 bonus point winners over Glasgow Warriors.

All four Irish provinces begin their season today.

First up, new signings Jason Jenkins and Charlie Ngatai start for Leinster away to Zebre - kick-off in Italy is at 1pm.

There’s a first start for Malakai Fekitoa in Munster’s game away to Cardiff.

And the first inter-pro derby of the season takes place at Kingspan Stadium tonight where Ulster play host to Connacht.

