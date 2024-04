Irish boxers chasing medals

Kellie Harrington can secure at least a bronze medal at the European Championships in Belgrade today.

She faces Turkey's Gizem Ozer in the lightweight quarter-finals - that’s the first fight of the evening session at 4.45.

Shannon Sweeney helps get the afternoon session underway at 2, with a light-flyweight quarter-final against Laura Fuertes Fernandez of Spain.

Later that same session, Niamh Fay has a bantamweight quarter-final, facing Bulgaria’s Stanmira Petrova.

Lisa O’Rourke goes up against Jessica Triebelova in the welterweight quarter-finals.

And her sister Aoife faces Hungarian middleweight Veronika Nakota.