Ireland Youngest Paralympian Finishes 8th

Aug 25, 2021 14:08 By brendan
Ireland Youngest Paralympian Finishes 8th
Ireland's youngest Paralympian, 16 year old swimmer Roisin Ni Riain from Limerick, came home in 8th place in the final of the S13 100 metres butterfly.

She clocked a personal best time of 1 minute - 8 point 18 seconds in her heat.

Ní Ríain has strong Kerry connections, her grandmother was from Ventry and she still has extended family living in the county.

After making the final of the S13 100m butterfly event, she now focuses on tomorrows S13 100m Backstroke.

Roisín is due to be in the water at 2.49 am Irish time tonight or tomorrow morning.

The best 8 times qualify out of 2 heats, if she qualifies, she will be in to the 100m Backstroke final at 10 past 11 tomorrow morning Irish time.

