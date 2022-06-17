Advertisement
Sport

Ireland looking to end one-day series with South Africa on a high

Jun 17, 2022 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Ireland looking to end one-day series with South Africa on a high Ireland looking to end one-day series with South Africa on a high
Share this article

Ireland's women will look to end their one-day series with South Africa on a high at Clontarf today.

The hosts have already lost the series, and hope to avoid a whitewash.

Play gets underway at 10.45.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus