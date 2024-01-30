Advertisement
Sport

Ireland can secure T20 series victory today

Jan 30, 2024 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Ireland can secure T20 series victory today
Ireland’s women can secure a T20 series victory over Zimbabwe today.

Ed Joyce’s side have won the first two games of their five-match series.

Play gets underway in Harare at 11am, Irish time.

