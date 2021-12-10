Advertisement
Sport

Hurler and footballer of the year will be discovered tonight

Dec 10, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Hurler and footballer of the year will be discovered tonight Hurler and footballer of the year will be discovered tonight
Share this article

The hurler and footballer of the year will be discovered tonight.

The All Star Awards have been pared-down on account of the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

The football All Stars will also be made known this evening.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus