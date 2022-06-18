Home tie today for unbeaten Kingdom

Unbeaten Kerry have a home tie today in the Dimplex All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

In Round 4 they host Westmeath, in Lixnaw from 5.

There’s one change to the team, with Katie O’Dwyer in for Kate Lynch.

Teams:

Cork can edge closer to securing an All Ireland Camogie semi-final spot this evening as they face Waterford at Walsh Park.

Dublin play Group 1’s bottom side Clare in Ennis.

And Tipperary are still seeking a first win of the campaign as they play Wexford in Enniscorthy.