Home tie today for unbeaten Kingdom

Jun 18, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Unbeaten Kerry have a home tie today in the Dimplex All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

In Round 4 they host Westmeath, in Lixnaw from 5.

There’s one change to the team, with Katie O’Dwyer in for Kate Lynch.

Teams:

Cork can edge closer to securing an All Ireland Camogie semi-final spot this evening as they face Waterford at Walsh Park.

Dublin play Group 1’s bottom side Clare in Ennis.

And Tipperary are still seeking a first win of the campaign as they play Wexford in Enniscorthy.

