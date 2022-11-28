Advertisement
Henshaw to miss Leinster’s Champions Cup openers

Nov 28, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Robbie Henshaw will miss Leinster’s first two pool games in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The province have confirmed the Ireland centre underwent an operation last week on a wrist injury.

Henshaw will also miss the upcoming interpros with Ulster, Munster and Connacht.

James Lowe and Jordan Larmour are available for Saturday’s meeting with Ulster, but Jonathan Sexton and Charlie Ngatai will have respective calf and shoulder injuries assessed this week.

Ulster prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen will likely miss Saturday’s game with Leinster.

He’s been sent for an MRI having sustained an injury to his left ankle in Friday’s win over Zebre.

However, Eric O’Sullivan is in contention for the RDS trip having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Brazil through

Nov 28, 2022 18:11
