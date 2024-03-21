Advertisement
Haley To Make 100th Start For Munster

Mar 21, 2024
Haley To Make 100th Start For Munster
The Munster team has been named for Friday night’s URC Round 12 clash against Ospreys in Swansea (7.35pm, live on TG4 & Premier Sports).

 

Joey Carbery and Rory Scannell come into the backline while John Hodnett starts in the pack.

Mike Haley makes his 100th appearance for Munster, it will also be his 100th start for Munster at full-back.

 

Munster: Mike Haley; Seán O'Brien, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, RG Snyman; John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jack O'Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

 

