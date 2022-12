After Leinster's emphatic win over Racing (pr: Rassing) yesterday, Munster and Ulster are in Heineken Champions Cup action today.

Munster welcome Toulouse to Thomond Park for a 3.15 kick off.

There's one change to the Munster side which beat Edinburgh last weekend, with Mike Haley starting in place of the injured Simon Zebo.

Ulster are away to Sale Sharks, with that game underway in Salford from 1 o'clock.