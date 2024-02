The UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has warned the plug could be pulled on Casement Park’s redevelopment.

Chris Heaton-Harris’ words came on the same day that the Irish government pledged 50-million euro for the Belfast GAA ground.

The cost of the redevelopment has spiralled from 90-million to a potential 230-million euro.

Heaton-Harris says the UK’s contribution will not materialise if the project becomes too expensive.