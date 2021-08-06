Advertisement
Good night in Europe for Irish sides

Aug 6, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk both registered positive results in the Conference League third-round qualifiers last night.

League of Ireland champions Rovers grabbed a late winner in beating Albania's Teuta 1-nil at Tallaght Stadium in their first-leg.

While Patrick McEleney scored twice in Dundalk's 2-all draw at Vitesse Arnhem.

He's relishing next week's return game in Tallaght

Celtic have had their first win of the season after beating Czech side FK Jablonec 4-2 in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

