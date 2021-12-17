Advertisement
Sport

Good day for Irish at World Darts Championship

Dec 17, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Good day for Irish at World Darts Championship
A shot of some darts in a board.
It’s been another good day for Irish competitors at the World Darts Championship.

Steve Lennon is into the third round following a 3-sets to 1 victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

The Carlow native will play either Mervyn King or Ryan Joyce in round-3.

Earlier, Keane Barry survived a scare to beat Hong Kong’s Royden Lam by 3-sets to 2.

The Meathman will go up against eighth seed Johnny Clayton in the third round.

Still to come, 2020 champion Peter Wright opens his account against Ryan Meikle.

