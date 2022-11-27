Advertisement
Sport

Gold for Irish boxer

Nov 27, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland's Cliona D'Arcy claimed gold at the IBA World Youth Championship in Spain last night.

The Gort boxer won by unanimous decision against India's Kirti Kirti in the Women's Heavyweight final.

