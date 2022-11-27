Gold for Irish boxer

Ireland's Cliona D'Arcy claimed gold at the IBA World Youth Championship in Spain last night.
The Gort boxer won by unanimous decision against India's Kirti Kirti in the Women's Heavyweight final.
