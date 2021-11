Desmonds beat Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun today in the Munster Intermediate Ladies Club Football Semi Final.

It was a great win for Castleisland beating Galtee Rovers on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-1 in favor of Desmonds.

There is also a Kerry side competing in the Munster LGFA Junior Championship. The semi-final between MKL Gaels and Clooney Quin in the Munster LGFA Junior Championship Semi Final is just getting underway in Milltown.